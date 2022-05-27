JUST IN: APC shifts presidential primary to June 6/7

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has moved its presidential primary to June 6 and 7.

The exercise was to have held this Sunday and Monday in Abuja but the party has apparently opted for the new date following the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give all parties six extra days to conclude their primaries.

INEC had previously warned parties that it was not ready to budge on the earlier deadline of June 3, but finally bowed to an extension after meeting the 18 parties on Friday.

More details later…

