Top Stories

JUST IN: APC shifts presidential primary to June 6/7

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has moved its presidential primary to June 6 and 7.

The exercise was to have held this Sunday and Monday in Abuja but the party has apparently opted for the new date following the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give all parties six extra days to conclude their primaries.

INEC had previously warned parties that it was not ready to budge on the earlier deadline of June 3, but finally bowed to an extension after meeting the 18 parties on Friday.

More details later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obesity raises risk for premature heart disease death

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

More Australians and Americans are dying from cardiovascular disease attributable to excess weight, particularly in younger people, according to new research. The researchers from the University of Melbourne in Australia, have therefore warned that this trend would continue without concerted government action that promotes behaviour change. The findings of the new study are published in […]
News Top Stories

Alleged incitement: Soyinka calls for removal of Abuja Chief Imam

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Whole Soyinka, has called on relevant authorities to remove – without delay – the Chief Imam of National Mosque in Abuja,, Prof. Ibrahim Maigari, over alleged incitement. Soyinka made the call, Saturday, in an address he delivered at the launching of the memorial publication of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: World Bank finally approves Nigeria’s $1.5bn loan request

Posted on Author Reporter

  The World Bank has approved Nigeria’s request for a $1.5 billion loan. In a statement on Tuesday, the Bretton Wood institution said the facility is a five-year country partnership framework (CPF) that will last from 2021 to 2024. The bank said the facility was prepared jointly with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica