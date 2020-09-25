JUST IN: APC suspends Fayemi

The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has suspended Governor Kayode Fayemi.

According to a statement released by the party on Friday, the governor was suspended due to “his numerous anti-party activities, especially his role in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.”

The party claimed that five days before the Edo Election, Governor Fayemi hosted PDP big wig Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode in the Government House I Ado Ekiti and planned a coup against Edo APC.

Another allegation leveled against Governor Fayemi by the party was that he played a role in the gubernatorial election in Oyo State and supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate.

