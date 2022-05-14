Top Stories

JUST IN: APC to inaugurate screening c'ttees today

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the inauguration of the Chairmen and Secretaries of respective Screening Committees for the House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship Aspirants of the party will be held on Saturday by noon.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Sulaiman Argungu, in a statement issued Saturday, said the inauguration would take place at Fraser Suites, Abuja.

It said the Screening Exercise will commence thereafter.

Argungu said the screening for the House of Representatives aspirants would take place on Saturday, May 14 at Zeus Paradise Hotel, Abuja by 2pm.

He said the screening for Senate and Governorship aspirants would take place on May 15 at Fraser Suites, Abuja, by 10am.

 

