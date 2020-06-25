Top Stories

JUST IN: APC’s Abuja HQ sealed off again

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

For the second time this week, the National Secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been sealed off by Police operatives.
As early as 9am on Thursday, two hillux patrol vans and two Peugeot 604 cars were stationed at strategic positions around the secretariat.
Party staff, who had arrived early, were asked to move out of their offices.
It was learnt that the seal off was at the instance of the Inspector General of Police.
The Commissioner for FCT Police Command was directed to ensure that nobody was allowed into the premises.
Hon. Victor Giadom led National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday got the Presidential backing to convene National Executive Committee(NEC) which holds today virtually from the Presidential Villa.
But the Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led NWC faulted the convocation of the NEC, which was described as illegal.
It said it will not attend the NEC despite the expected presence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

Striking resident doctors get N4.5bn for April, May salary arrears, allowances

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has settled hazard and inducement allowances worth about N4.5 billion to 31 teaching hospitals and federal medical centres. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, disclosed this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday. The meeting was over the ongoing strike by resident […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari present as APC NEC begins meeting in Aso Rock

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has just commenced it’s meeting at the State House, Abuja. President Buhari, VP Osinbajo, Governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party and other members of the NEC are in attendance. More details later…
Top Stories

Court restrains PDP from excluding Obaseki from its primary

Posted on Author Reporter

  A high court in Ekpoma, Edo state, has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from excluding Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, from participating in the gubernatorial primary slated for Thursday. A federal high court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, had restrained Obaseki from contesting the primary based on a suit filed by Omoregie […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: