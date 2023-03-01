JUST IN: APC’s Tinubu wins 2023 presidential election

Top Stories

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner of the 2023 presidential general election
INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu said the APC candidate scored a total number of 8,794,726 to beat his closest rival Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who pulled 6,984,520.
The Labour Party’s Mr Peter Obi scored 6, 101, 533, to come third while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwoso scored 1, 496,687 votes.

 

 

