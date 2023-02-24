JUST-IN: APM Collapses Structure In Oyo As All Candidates Join APC

Barely 24 hours before the Presidential and National Assembly election, the Oyo State Chapter of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) collapsed its entire structure to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This has its leadership announced that at least 25 of their candidates vying for different positions in the forthcoming election and the whole of their State Executive Committee members have joined the APC.

The party announced in a statement jointly issued by the trio of the National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party, Engr. Adewale Durojaiye, the state Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Ademola, and deputy governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 poll, Mrs. Funmi Omoniyi, at a press briefing organized after a meeting with Oyo APC Chairman, Mr. Isaac Omodewu, and Senator Teslim Folarin, the party gubernatorial candidate at the APC’s state secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan on Thursday.

According to Durojaye, the decision to fuse the entire structure into Oyo APC was “borne out of the burning desire to be part history as Nigeria is set for a turnaround under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who would emerge as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We have seen from all indications that Tinubu would not only defeat all his other contestants on Saturday but he would also win convincingly with a wide margin to set an unprecedented record. We cannot afford to be left behind as patriots and democrats.”

In his own address; the APM’s state chairman, Alh. Ademola stated that they took the bold step after wild consultation with relevant stakeholders. within and outside the state.

He said; “we have a crack team of strong candidates, executive committee members at all levels as well as the teeming population of our party faithful from across the 33 Local Government Areas in the state.

“Although we cannot tell the public the disposition of our Party’s gubernatorial candidate to this move as we have lost communication with him for some weeks now, I am glad to tell the whole world that the deputy governorship candidate and 24 other candidates of Oyo APM are in full support.”

In his reaction; Oyo APC chairman, Hon. Omodewu lauded the defectors and assured them of a robust relationship as stakeholders in APC.

According to him; “it takes a lot of courage and foresight for this kind of decision to be made by any politician at a critical stage like this. We now have it on record that your team of distinguished politicians and patriots acted right when it mattered and your place in the book of history shall be guaranteed as having aided the cause of nation-building”.

Among members of the APM’s state executive committee and other states who were present at the meeting are; Hon. Kayode Adeyinka (State Secretary), Comrade Samson Adesiyan (state organizing Secretary), Mrs Falilat Amoo (state women leader), and Comrade Lanre Badmus (state youth Leader).

Others are, Mr Mobolaji Elewi (state financial Secretary) and Mr Adeoye Adedokun (state public relations officer) as well as the Oyo North Senatorial Candidate, five House of Representatives candidates and 20 House of the candidates.

