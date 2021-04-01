Top Stories

JUST IN: Appeal Court acquits Dokpesi of money laundering charges

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has discharged and acquitted Raymond Dokpesi, former Chairman of Daar Communications PLC, of corruption allegations.
Dokpesi, his company, DAAR Investment and Holdings Ltd, were arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on alleged procurement fraud and breach of public trust.
He is alleged to have received N2.1 billion from the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) between October 2014 and March 2015, during the tenure of Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser, for services not rendered.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had called 13 witnesses in the course of trail.
On November 21, 2018, John Tsoho, trial judge, had struck out Dokpesi’s no-case submission and ordered him to open his defence.
Agrieved, Dokpesi approched the court of appeal seeking to upturn the trial court’s decision.
Delivering judgment in the appeal on Thursday, Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, justice of the appellate court, held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the appellants.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari flags-off $2.592bn AKK gas pipeline project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged-off the $2.592 billion Abuja-Kaduna- Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.   The President, who virtually flagged off the project yesterday, said the gas pipeline, when completed, would help industrialize and energize the entrepreneurial spirit of the people.     The 614-kilometer gas pipeline project is expected to add 2.2bscf/d of gas […]
Interview Top Stories

Farmers pay huge ransom to bandits, may lead to food insecurity –AFAN President, Farouk

Posted on Author CALEB ONWE

Alhaji Umar Farouk is the National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN). He says in this interview with CALEB ONWE that farmers’ ransom to bandits is capable of crippling the food security. He also touched on the issue of poor infrastructures, challenge of mechanisation, and irrigation facilities among other things. Excerpts… The ongoing […]
News Top Stories

Preterm babies risk early death as adults –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that individuals born preterm face modestly greater risk of dying prematurely in adulthood when compared to those born after 38 weeks. The results of their findings were published in the journal; ‘JAMA Network Open’. One in 10 babies around the world is born prematurely, and the vastly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica