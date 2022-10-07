JUST IN: Appeal Court orders ASUU to resume work immediately

Top Stories

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its strike and resume work immediately.

The Appeal Court gave the order on Friday, saying it is the only condition that the union’s request to appeal the ruling of the National Industrial Court which ordered the union to call off its strike will be given effect.

The court, however, granted the application on the condition that the union obeys the ruling of the lower court and calls off the strike immediately pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The court gave ASUU seven days within which to file the appeal following the obedience of the ruling of the lower court.

Recall that the National Industrial Court on September 21, ordered ASUU to call off the strike.

The court granted the motion on notice filed by the Federal Government, urging the lecturers to return to classrooms.

Ruling on the interlocutory injunction, the trial judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, restrained ASUU from continuing with the industrial action pending the determination of the suit filed against ASUU by the Federal Government.

Miffed by the ruling, the union headed to the appellant court to appeal the ruling.

 

