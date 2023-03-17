Metro & Crime News

JUST-IN: Appeal Court Rejects Abba Kyari’s Associate’s Bail Request

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has rejected an appeal by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday Ubua wherein he sought to be admitted to bail.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, a three-member panel of the appellate court held that the appeal by Ubua an associate of the suspended super cop, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari was without merit and affirmed the ruling by Justice Nwite, delivered on March 28, 2022.

It would be recalled that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency  (NDLEAis prosecuting Ubua for drug-related offences.

The March 28 judgement rejected Ubua’s application for bail because the prosecution placed sufficient materials before the court to warrant its rejection.

In the lead judgment, Justice Stephen Adah upheld that the appellant should have presented new materials before the court to warrant the court’s departure from the earlier decision by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Ubua is standing trial alongside Kyari and three other former members of the Nigeria Police Force special squad on charges bordering on unlawful drug dealing and attempting to tamper with evidence.

