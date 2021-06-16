JUST IN: Appeal Court upholds Akeredolu’s election

News

Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital has dismissed the appeal filed by Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election that produced Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as winner.
In a unanimous decision, the appellate court dismissed the appealed filed by Jegede of PDP for lacking in merit and that the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), Akeredolu, and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa were validity nominated.
The five-man panel led by Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua, held that the appeal filed by Jegede lacked merit and was consequently dismissed.
Jegede had approached the appellate court after the tribunal on the April 20, 2021 dismissed his petition challenging the nomination and election of Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa for lacking in merit.
But Justice Abadua of the appellate court came to a conclusion that  the appeal lacks merit though some of the grounds were meritorious.
Details later…

