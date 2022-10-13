Top Stories

JUST IN: Appeal Court voids abduction of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria, quashes terrorism charges, sets him free.

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

 

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division Thursday evening declared as illegal and unlawful, the abduction of the Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria and quashed the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The Court held that the Federal Government breached all local and international laws in the forceful rendition of Kanu to Nigeria thereby making the terrorism charges against him incompetent and unlawful.

In a judgment by Justice Oludotun Adebola, the charges by the Federal Government against Kanu was voided and set aside.

The Appellate Court proceeded to discharge Kanu from the alleged offences.

Justice Adebola held that failure of Nigeria to follow due process by way of extradition was fatal to the charges against Kanu.

The Appeal Court further held that the failure of the Federal Government to disclose where and when the alleged offences were committed was also fatal to the terrorism charges and made them liable to dismissal.

Judgement is still ongoing.

More details later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: White Money beats 5 others to win BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Edwin Usoboh Hazel ‘White Money’ Oyeye, 29 has emerged winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality show. White Money beat fellow housemates, Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel, Emmanuel, to win the coveted grand prize worth N90 million, which is the highest in the show’s history, that will be handed out to the ultimate […]
News Top Stories

FG reviews security strategies around custodial centres nationwide -Investigation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…worries over governors’ inaction on condemned inmates …silent moratorium still in force   Worried by incessant violent attacks on custodial centres in parts of the country, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), is undertaking a comprehensive review of security around holding centres nationwide.   This is coming as the Federal Government expressed concerns over the seeming […]
Arts & Entertainments Health News Top Stories

Coffee can reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said caffeine could reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease in people who have a gene mutation associated with the movement disorder.   These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica