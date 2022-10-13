JUST IN: Appeal Court voids abduction of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria, quashes terrorism charges, sets him free.

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division Thursday evening declared as illegal and unlawful, the abduction of the Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria and quashed the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The Court held that the Federal Government breached all local and international laws in the forceful rendition of Kanu to Nigeria thereby making the terrorism charges against him incompetent and unlawful.

In a judgment by Justice Oludotun Adebola, the charges by the Federal Government against Kanu was voided and set aside.

The Appellate Court proceeded to discharge Kanu from the alleged offences.

Justice Adebola held that failure of Nigeria to follow due process by way of extradition was fatal to the charges against Kanu.

The Appeal Court further held that the failure of the Federal Government to disclose where and when the alleged offences were committed was also fatal to the terrorism charges and made them liable to dismissal.

Judgement is still ongoing.

More details later…

