JUST IN: Apprehension in Ekiti as bandits shoot monarch

…Traditional rulers condemn act

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

There apprehension in Ekiti State on Friday evening as suspected gunmen shot a traditional ruler, the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, while he was being driven in his car.
The  monarch was said to have sustained gunshot injuries and is now hospitalised in one of the medical facilities in the state.
A source told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Saturday morning, that the monarch was traveling in his official car to neighbouring Ayetoro Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government when the gunmen struck.
“The monarch was traveling in his car to Ayetoro when the bandits waylaid him and in an attempt to escape, they pursued him and rained bullets on his car.
“The bullets hit him on the legs, arms and stomach. The traditional ruler is now receiving treatment in a tertiary hospital in Ekiti,” the source said.
Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, regretted that the incident happened in spite of the rigorous joint patrols, raiding of blackspots and combing of forests by his men to dislodge criminals.
Meanwhile the State Council of Traditional Rulers has expressly condemned the shooting of the monarch.
The Chairman of the  Council and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi Afuntade I in a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, said the perpetrators  of the heinous crime must immediately be apprehended by security agents and given swift prosecution.

