JUST IN: Arewa Consultative Forum Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, Is Dead

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is currently mourning the loss of its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe.
According to reports, Yawe died on Friday in Abuja after a protracted illness.
His last official engagement was a statement he issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday mourning the death of Benjamin Chaha, former Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Second Republic.
Staff in the secretariat described Yawe, as a dedicated and professional member of the forum.
As of the time of filing the report, ACF is yet to issue a statement.

 

