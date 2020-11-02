Sports

JUST IN: Argentina great, Maradona, taken to hospital

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been hospitalized in the city of La Plata, sources told ESPN Argentina.
The 1986 World Cup winner, who manages first-division side Gimnasia La Plata, is being treated for something that is not considered an urgent physical issue, sources said.
Maradona, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, was in attendance of Gimnasia’s 3-0 win over against Patronato before leaving at kickoff.
Maradona sat out Gimnasia’s first days of training in August as a precaution to avoid the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 as he is considered in the risk group.
Since ending his playing career in 1997, the ex-Napoli and Barcelona star has battled a series of health issues.
In 2004, he was hospitalized with severe heart and respiratory problems related to a long battle with drug addiction. He has undergone two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and also received treatment for alcohol abuse.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

How I convinced Germany’s U-16 captain to join Eagles – Rohr

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Coach Gernot Rohr says it was his vision for Nigeria that persuaded former Germany youth captain Kevin Akpoguma to commit his international future to the Super Eagles.   Akpoguma, 25, who plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, has a German mother and a Nigerian father – making him eligible to play for the three-time African champions. […]
Sports

NIPOST promotes 70 senior officers, elevates 4 to rank of directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…as Adewusi launches Bangladesh commemorative stamps   The Governing Board of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), led by Barr. Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, has approved the promotion of 74 senior officers in the recent promotions examinations conducted for eligible officers of the organisation by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.   Amongst them were four […]
Sports

Shorunmu tips Maduka Okoye for glory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Ike Shorunmu, has heaped encomium on Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, over his performance in the two friendly games played against Algeria and Tunisia. Speaking with New Telegraph on the telephone, the former national team coach said the Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper really showed guile in the game despite starting on a shaky […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: