Aviation

JUST IN: Arik resumes operations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Wole Shadare

After more than 24 hour of almost total shut down of its operations following a face-off between the airline and aviation workers’ unions over labour related matters, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) Friday afternoon announced the immediate resumption of normal flight operations following the resolution of the impasse with the National Association of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).
Spokesman for the airline, Adebanji Ola in a statement said: “All our afternoon and evening flights for Friday, December 4, 2020, will be operating. Subsequent flights will also operate as scheduled.
“Once again, we apologize to all our valued customers for the disruption to their travel plans on Thursday and Friday and assure them that the incessant union unrest has finally been put behind us.
“Passengers with tickets who could not fly on the days of the disruption can modify such tickets at no extra cost to travel at any time. Our contact centre will be available for enquiries on telephone line 01 2799999 or email, callcentre@arikair.com.”
He thanked the airline’s esteemed customers for their understanding, confidence and support during the period.

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Delta Airlines plans to resume more international fights

Posted on Author Reporter

  Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Friday said it plans to resume 50 flights on the international route this winter and in 2021 that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and […]
Aviation

American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in Oct. without aid

Posted on Author Reporter

  American Airlines said on Tuesday its workforce will shrink by 40,000, including 19,000 involuntary cuts, in October as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on air travel, unless the government extends aid for airline employee payrolls. Airlines received $25 billion in U.S. government stimulus funds in March meant to cover payrolls and protect jobs […]
Aviation News

Southern Kaduna: Reclaim encroached cattle route for peace to reign, group tells El-Rufai

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rising from their stakeholders’ meeting yesterday, a group, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), has called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to reclaim all the cattle routes encroached upon by the people of southern Kaduna for peace to reign in the area.   A communiqué issued after the meeting, which was made available […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: