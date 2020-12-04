JUST IN: Arik resumes operations

Wole Shadare

After more than 24 hour of almost total shut down of its operations following a face-off between the airline and aviation workers’ unions over labour related matters, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) Friday afternoon announced the immediate resumption of normal flight operations following the resolution of the impasse with the National Association of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

Spokesman for the airline, Adebanji Ola in a statement said: “All our afternoon and evening flights for Friday, December 4, 2020, will be operating. Subsequent flights will also operate as scheduled.

“Once again, we apologize to all our valued customers for the disruption to their travel plans on Thursday and Friday and assure them that the incessant union unrest has finally been put behind us.

“Passengers with tickets who could not fly on the days of the disruption can modify such tickets at no extra cost to travel at any time. Our contact centre will be available for enquiries on telephone line 01 2799999 or email, callcentre@arikair.com.”

He thanked the airline’s esteemed customers for their understanding, confidence and support during the period.

