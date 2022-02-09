Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Army kill IPOB/ESN gunman, 3 others, two soldiers die in accident

Troops of Nigerian Army (NA) said they have neutralized four Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) gunmen at Ihiala town in Anambra State.

According to a statement on Wednesday by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, the gunmen who were out enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order fired sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town.

“On receipt of a distress call, troops of the NA launched out to the location to restore normalcy. On intercepting the dissidents, a fire fight ensued and the gallant troops neutralized their leader, Ejike and three others.

“Items recovered from the gunmen during the encounter include one motorcycle, two pump action double barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis amongst others.”

Two security personnel died on Tuesday while others were critically injured after a MRAP (mine-resistant, ambush protected vehicle) had an accident in Anambra State.

The soldiers from the 302 Artillery Regiment, General Support, Onitsha were on their way to Ihiala to join with their colleagues at a military checkpoint after receiving information that operatives of the ESN ere planning to attack the checkpoint.

“Sadly, one combat vehicle conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault. One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of deceased personnel, the general public are enjoined to continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely and accurate information that could enhance ongoing operations and ultimately, restore peace and stability in the region.”

 

