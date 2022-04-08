JUST IN: Army patrol van burnt as gunmen attack checkpoint in Aba

Yet to be identified gunmen have attacked an Army checkpoint in Aba, burning a patrol van in the process.

Reports say the invaders stormed the checkpoint at Tonimas junction along Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Aba in Abia state, in the early hours of Friday.

The hoodlums were said to have laid an ambush for the soldiers who usually arrive the checkpoint early especially when there is sit-at-home.

They were said to have opened fire as the soldiers arrived the checkpoint.

As at the time of filing this report it wasn’t clear if any life was lost in the attack.

Note that sit-at-home is being enforced in most parts of the South-East every Monday and on the days, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu goes to court.

