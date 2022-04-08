News

JUST IN: Army patrol van burnt as gunmen attack checkpoint in Aba

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Yet to be identified gunmen have attacked an Army checkpoint in Aba, burning a patrol van in the process.

Reports say the invaders stormed the checkpoint at Tonimas junction along Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Aba in Abia state, in the early hours of Friday.

The hoodlums were said to have laid an ambush for the soldiers who usually arrive the checkpoint early especially when there is sit-at-home.

They were said to have opened fire as the soldiers arrived the checkpoint.

As at the time of filing this report it wasn’t clear if any life was lost in the attack.

Note that sit-at-home is being enforced in most parts of the South-East every Monday and on the days, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu goes to court.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ken Saro-Wiwa’s widow dies at 72

Posted on Author Reporter

  Maria, widow of the late environmental activist and poet, Ken Saro-Wiwa, is dead. According to her daughter, Noo, Maria died on Sunday at the age of 72. Announcing the demise of her mother in a Facebook post on Wednesday, a grieving Noo said “no words can express how much I love her and how […]
News

FG prohibits travellers from countries with ban on entry for Nigerians –Sirika

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, yesterday, explained that the Federal Government would enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations into the country as it opens its airspace. According to the statement from Sirika, this means that only airlines from countries that allow flights from Nigeria will also […]
News

Buhari is already tired –Sheik Bello

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhyideen Ajani Bello, yesterday said that President Muhamadu Buhari is already tired about what is happening with his administration. Bello, who is the chairman, Northern States’ Council Missioners of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, made this disclosure while addressing journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital shortly after delivering a sermon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica