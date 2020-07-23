JUST IN: Arotile’s body arrives Military Cemetary, Abuja

The remains of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, have arrived the Military Cemetary for interment.

The ambulance conveying the body arrived the Cemetery at about 8.38 am.

According to reports, there is tight security along the stretch of Airport road where the cemetery is located with heavy deployment of armed military personnel, including the Guards Brigade.

Arotile was killed by a reversing vehicle driven by her old schoolmate, Nehemiah Adejoh at the NAF Base in Kaduna a few weeks ago.

The atmosphere in the cemetery is sombre as her burial ceremony gets under way.

