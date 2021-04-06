JUST IN: ASUP begins strike

Education

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has announced the commencement of an indefinite strike.
Anderson Ezeibe, President of the union, announced this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday morning.
He said members of the union have agreed to shut all the Nigerian Polytechnics until their demands are met.
This is coming despite the Federal Government’s move to avert strike action in polytechnics.

