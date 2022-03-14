Top Stories

JUST IN: ASUU Extends Strike By 8 Weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced extension of its warning strike by eight weeks.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union made its decision known via its official Twitter handle @ASUUNGN not too long ago.

“BREAKING NEWS: ASUU extends the strike action by 8 weeks. Stay tuned for more details. #ASUU #ASUUstrike,” the Union tweeted.

The union, declared a one-month warning strike on February 14, to protest the non-implementation of the 2009 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with it by the Federal Government.

Incidentally, government only last week set up a fresh panel to look into the MoU with a view to advising the FG on how to handle it.

 

