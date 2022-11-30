Top Stories

JUST IN: ASUU receives full salaries for Nov, arrears not paid

Lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have received full salaries for the month of November.

However, it was learnt that the eight month arrears remained withheld by the Federal Government.

A senior member of the union at the Bayero University Kano made this known in an interview in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Some of our members have started receiving salaries and I can confirm to you that we received our full salaries for the month of November. However, the arrears are still withheld.”

The Federal Government refused to pay the striking lecturers for the eight months which the union embarked on strike.

The lecturers, in October 2022 were also paid pro-rata (half-pay) according to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Lecturers across the country have been protesting against this decision by the Federal Government.

The National Executive Council of the union is expected to hold a crucial meeting in the coming days over the withheld salaries.

More details later…

 

 

