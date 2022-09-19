JUST IN-ASUU Strike: Students block Lagos Airport road

Top Stories

ASUU Strike: Students block Lagos Airport road

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have carried out their threat to shut down the nation’s airports from Monday with the road leading to the Murtala Muhammed Airport being blocked off.

This has caused a massive gridlock along the normally busy route.

The students, who are protesting the seven-month industrial action by their lecturers (ASUU), had warned last Friday that this would be their next line of action.

Throughout last week they had caused havoc along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan-Ife Expressway and some other major routes in an effort to pressure both parties to find a solution to the prolonged strike.

In Lagos, the traffic flow has been blocked from the airport tollgate by students. This activity has affected the entire axis from Apakun inward airport, Ajao and it’s environs.

 

