JUST IN: At last GAC okays Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd term bid

Muritala Ayinla

In what could be described as a dream come true, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Monday got a massive boost to his second term bid as the apex decision body of the All Progressive Congress, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has okayed the move.

New Telegraph learnt that the there had been concerns over the possibility of the governor getting the second term ticket following the political drama that played out when Sanwo-Olu’s predecessor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode made such a move in 2019.

Hence, the speculation on whether Sanwo-Olu will get a second term has become rife among the business and political elites in the state, especially members of the APC.

While some had expressed doubt that the surveyor-turn politician would be dropped by the ruling party the way his predecessor was, especially with the plan of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, many were still optimistic that the governor would given the opportunity to complete all his projects through a second term campaign.

At a meeting held Monday afternoon at State House, Marina, it was learnt that the GAC endorsed Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile also confirmed the approval of his boss for second term by the party’s apex body.

