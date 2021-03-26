News

JUST IN: At least 10 dead after fire at COVID-19 hospital in India

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 10 people are dead after a fire in a building that housed a private hospital treating coronavirus patients in India.
More than 70 patients were also evacuated from Sunrise Hospital in the Indian city of Mumbai on Friday as crews from 20 fire engines struggled to contain the blaze, reports Sky News.
Seven of the patients were on ventilators and all survivors were moved to other hospitals, according to The Times of India.
The cause of the fire is not known but it began on the ground floor of the building, with smoke quickly filling the hospital, which was on the third floor.
Bodies are still being identified by family and it is not clear how many of the victims were COVID-19  patients, a fire official told Reuters news agency.
It is not the first hospital fire in recent months – in August, five coronavirus patients were killed in a fire at a hospital in the city of Ahmedabad, in Gujarat state.
The city of Mumbai is seeing the worst phase of its coronavirus  pandemic so far, reporting more than 5,500 cases in 24 hours on Thursday – its highest number.
India’s new COVID infections were up by 59,118 on Thursday – the highest daily rise since 18 October, according to health ministry data.
Overall, the country has recorded 11.85 million cases and 160,949 deaths.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Zulum visits Gwoza, shares food, N24m cash to 1200 vulnerable citizens

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, used the whole of yesterday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe and Pulka, all in Gwoza Local Government Areas of Southern Borno.   At Ngoshe, Zulum supervised the distribution of food items and N24 million in cash to 1,200 vulnerable citizens who returned from Pulka and Maiduguri. Each household […]
News

Durbi’s death: We’ve lost an elder statesman – Jamil Gwamna

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The renowned politician and philanthropist, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Gombe elder statesman, Alhaji Lamido Abubakar (Durbin Gombe). In a condolence message signed by his aide, Hon. Sani Abubakar, Gwamna joined the deceased family, Gombe Emirate, and people of Gombe State to mourn the departed elder statesman and […]
News

Govt-owned refineries should be privatised –IPMAN boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the poor management of the nation’s refineries, the newly inaugurated National President of Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Kolawole Adewoyin, has advised the Federal Government to privatise government- owned refineries in order to maximise profit. Adewoyin stated this shortly after a judgement of the High Court sitting in Ibadan, on November 18, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica