The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari should not look too far for the source of his alleged smear campaign against him as his administration was being haunted by shadows of its own failures. President Buhari had at the weekend, accused Nigerian elite of waging a smear campaign against his administration. But […]

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja At least eight suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been killed during a failed attack on troops’ location in Kukawa town, Borno State. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, said the encounter occurred at a time displaced persons were returning to […]

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders of the party to hold meetings with members of the party in their wards. The Representative of the Youth in the Caretaker Committee, Ismaeel Ahmed, who made […]

At least 13 people have died after an overpass in Mexico City collapsed, sending a train plunging down and trapping cars underneath the rubble. Around 70 have also been injured in the accident, which happened at 10.30pm local time on Monday, reports Sky News. Video showed emergency crews and firefighters searching through the wreckage for survivors. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who rushed to the scene, said a support beam had given way.

