JUST IN: At least 19 dead after blast hits Kabul education centre – Police

At least 19 dead after blast hits Kabul education centre

Police in Kabul say an explosion at an education centre in the Afghan capital has killed at least 19 people and injured many others.

The blast took place at the Kaaj education centre in the Dashte Barchi area in the west of the city, reports the BBC.

Students had been sitting a practice university exam, officials from the centre said.

Many of those living in the area are from the Hazara minority, which has been targeted in past attacks.

No group has yet said they are behind the blast.

The Taliban’s interior ministry spokesman said security teams were at the site and condemned the attack.

Abdul Nafy Takor said attacking civilian targets “proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards.”

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan last August and the group says it is attempting to restore stability.

However attacks by rival Islamists the Islamic State group have continued.

 

