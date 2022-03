Ukrainian officials have just confirmed that least 70 soldiers were killed in a Russian airstrike on their military base on Sunday.

The attack took place at Okhtyrka, in the Sumy region which is currently under siege by Russian forces. On Monday, emergency workers were still sifting through rubble trying to find survivors, reports the BBC.

Ukraine’s Parliament has just tweeted a tribute to the servicement, saying “Eternal glory to the heroes of Ukraine”.

