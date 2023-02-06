JUST IN: Atiku apologises to Benue people over herdsmen’s killings

*Promises to tackle insecurity, unemployment, fix infrastructure

*Ayu begs Ortom to join Atiku, says party not divided

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Monday apologised to the government and people of Benue State over the senseless killings of innocent citizens of the state by armed Fulani herdsmen in the last over seven years.

The former Vice President who stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters in Makurdi during his campaign visit to the state, vowed to ensure that peace returns to ravaged communities of the state if elected president of the country during the forthcoming general elections.

Alhaji Atiku, who did not mince words in his address, said: “On behalf of myself, the PDP, we want to extend our condolences and sympathies with the families and loved ones who lost their lives in the last eight years in Benue State.

“Secondly, as Zegemule U Tiv, I am the umbrella of the Tiv people all over the world, I promise you if you elect me as president, just like I did in 2001 I came to Benue I made the Fulanis to sign the peace accord with their brother Tivs, I will come and make sure peace returns to Benue State.”

He noted that Benue is the food basket of the nation but farmers in the state do not go to their farms because of insecurity and vowed to ensure that security returns to the state.

