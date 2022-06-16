Top Stories

JUST IN: Atiku picks Okowa as running mate

Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State Governor, has emerged as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Okowa’s nomination was announced and confirmed on Thursday.

This follows the conclusion on Wednesday night of a series of meetings between the candidate and the party’s hierarchy on the issue.

It is believed the former senator beat Governor Wike and Governor Udom to emerge as Atiku’s running mate.

Okowa supported Atiku in the primary where Wike was his closest challenger.

Political parties have until Friday (tomorrow) to submit lists of their candidates for the 2023 elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

