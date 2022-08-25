Top Stories

JUST IN: Atiku, Wike finally meet in London

Some hours after the picture of a meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo, presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, made the media rounds, Wike has also held the long-awaited meeting with former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in London.

Details of the meeting between the two PDP leaders were not disclosed but it centered around reconciliation and the need to move the party forward.

Those present at the meeting aside Atiku and Wike were Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

Details later…

 

