JUST IN: Atiku Wins PDP Presidential Primary [FULL RESULTS]

Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former vice-president, has emerged as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku defeated his closest rival, the Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike who polled 237 votes.

Atiku emerged victorious after polling 371 votes.

Below are the results from the Primaries;

Atiku Abubakar – 371

Nyesom Wike – 237 votes

Bukola Saraki – 70 votes

Anyim Pius – 14 votes

Bala Mohammed – 20 votes

Emmanuel Udom – 38 votes

Sam Ohuabunwa – 1 vote

Oliver Teriela Diana – 1 vote

Void Votes – 12

Earlier, the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal had stepped down for the former VP.

Two candidates were disqualified by the David Mark-led screening committee while Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi opted out of the race and resigned from the party, leaving 14 contenders.

 

