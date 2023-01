Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in which he struggled with an injury.

The Spaniard, 36, was trailing by a set and a break when he pulled up with what appeared to be a hip problem, reports the BBC.

He took a medical timeout towards the end of the second set and continued with the match, but ultimately slipped to a 6-4 6-3 7-5 defeat.

It is Nadal’s earliest exit at the Australian Open since 2016.

