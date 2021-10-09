News

JUST IN: Austrian leader resigns amid corruption inquiry

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has stepped down, after pressure triggered by a corruption scandal.

He has suggested Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as his replacement.

Kurz and nine others were placed under investigation after raids at a number of locations linked to his party, reports the BBC.

He denies claims he used government money for party political purposes.

Kurz said he would remain leader of his conservative ÖVP People’s Party.

The 35-year-old became leader of the ÖVP in May 2017 and led his party to victory in elections later that year – becoming, at the age of 31, one the world’s youngest ever democratically-elected heads of government.

The allegations relate to the period between 2016 and 2018 when finance ministry funds were suspected to have been used to manipulate opinion polls in favour of the ÖVP.

Kurz and the nine others, along with three organisations, had been placed under under investigation “on suspicion of breach of trust … corruption … and bribery …, partly with different levels of involvement,” the Prosecutors’ Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors carried out raids at the chancellery, the finance ministry and homes and offices of senior aides to the chancellor.

Kurz has called the allegations against him “baseless”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Man whose wife cutoff his genitals in Taraba cries out for help

Posted on Author Ben Adaji

A 39-year-old peasant farmer, Aliyu Umar, whose wife cut-off his genitals in Taraba State, has cried out for help. Umar is seeking the sum of N13 million to travel to India for medical treatment to restore his male organ, from kindhearted Nigerians. Umar, who is married to two wives, said his senior wife, Halima, out […]
News

Court freezes bank accounts of #EndSARS promoters

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests. The request, granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, was filed by the CBN on October 20. Some of the affected individuals […]
News

Group Flays Presidential Aide for Blackmailing Governor Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A socio-political group, Onna Unity Forum has flayed the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Solomon Enang over his attempt to blackmail Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state on the location of the recently approved Federal University of Technology for the State. The group while reacting to comments […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica