Top Stories

JUST IN: Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before N’York speech

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Novelist Salman Rushdie was reportedly stabbed before giving a speech in Chautauqua, New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

“Just witnessed the horrific assassination attempt on #SalmanRushdie’s life. He was stabbed multiple times before attacker was subdued by security,” author Carl Levan tweeted shortly after the stabbing. “Some intrepid members of audience went on stage. What courage will be expected of us next to defend even the smallest freedoms?”

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa.

*Courtesy: Fox News

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FBNH announces key leadership appointments

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…appoints Okonkwo new GMD lU.K. Eke retires voluntarily …renews Adeduntan, Shobo’s contractsEl The board of the FBN Holdings Plc has announced the retirement of Group Managing Director, Mr. U.K. Eke, and appointment of Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo as the new Group Managing Director. It also approved the renewal of Dr. Adesola Adeduntan and Mr. Gbenga Shobo’s […]
News Top Stories

APC NWC dissolution: Buhari, Tinubu still together, Presidency tells analysts

Posted on Author By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, still maintain a cordial relationship despite the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by its National Executive Council (NEC) last week.     Analysts have continued to argue that the dissolution of […]
Top Stories

ASUU Strike: NLC begins solidarity protest, shuts down Ikeja

Posted on Author Reporter

  There is heavy presence of security operatives in Lagos over the protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Labour members, other unions, civil society groups are gathered at under bridge axis in Ikeja. Vehicular movements towards the protest venue have been disrupted. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica