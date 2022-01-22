JUST IN: Ayu, Obi, Lamido, PDP NWC in Abeokuta to meet Obasanjo

Top Stories

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, four former governors and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) are currently at the Abeokuta, Ogun State residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo for a meeting.

The team arrived the penthouse residence of Obasanjo, located within his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, at about 12:25pm.

Those in the visiting team are: the PDP Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 election, Peter Obi, former governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River).

The Deputy National Chairman of PDP (South), Taofeek Arapaja and other party officials are part of the entourage.

As of the time of the team’s arrival, Obasanjo was not at his residence, as he was attending the interdenominational service for the burial of the late Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu.

 

