JUST IN: Baba Ijesha convicted of sexual assault

Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has convicted the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

In a judgement that lasted over two hours on Thursday, the judge found the actor guilty of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault. He was, however, cleared of counts one and six, which were – sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

The convict’s sentencing is being awaited at the moment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...