JUST-IN: Baby Abandoned On Lagos Road

A day-old baby girl has been dumped by the roadside close to a church in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered that after the baby girl was left alone by the roadside, a yet-to-be-identified resident who was on her way to a store in the area heard her crying weakly by the road around 6.30 am.

The resident, upon moving closer to the crying baby, observed that she was wearing long sleeve baby clothes, a cap, and was wrapped in flannel.

Amazed by the discovery, the resident raised the alarm to attract other persons in the area to the incident but when no one claims the baby, the resident, while guessing that the baby’s mother abandoned her at the location at midnight, reported the case to the Ikorodu Police Division.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the incident to the newsmen said the baby was receiving treatment at the Ikorodu General Hospital.

According to Benjamin, “Around 7 am on Monday, a resident came to the station and reported that on her way to a nearby provision store to buy bread around 6.30 am, she heard the cry of a baby.

She checked and saw a newborn girl wrapped and kept beside the road, close to a church. She called the attention of neighbors but nobody claimed the baby, so she reported at the station.

“The baby, believed to be one day old, has been taken from the scene, and sent to the Ikorodu General Hospital, for treatment. The Family Support Unit of the Ikorodu Division is conducting a preliminary investigation into the case,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...