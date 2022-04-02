JUST IN-Banditry: IGP Patrols Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba is presently on patrol along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway with some senior officers and men with a view to ascertaining adequate deployment of men and assets to protect lives and property along the route and within the Kaduna axis.

According to police authorities, the exercise is ongoing as the assessment and strategic deployment continue.

The route has become notorious for the activities of bandits who frequently rob and kidnap along the expressway, which forced many to switch to travelling by train, which sadly was also attacked on Monday evening leaving nine people dead; while a number of others were abducted.

