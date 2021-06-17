JUST IN: Bandits abduct female students in Kebbi school

Bandits have abducted some students at Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State,.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but there are reports that a security operative was shot dead during the operation.

News Direct cannot independently verify that a security operative was killed.

The attackers, who rode on motorcycles were said to have stormed the school from neighbouring Rijau forest.

They were said to have overpowered the mobile policemen guarding the school.

At least 30 students and three teachers were abducted, according to security sources.

This is the third known attack on a school in the country in the last three weeks.

On May 30, pupils were abducted from an Islamic School in Tegina, Niger State.

Two weeks later, bandits abducted staff and students at Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Kaduna State.

