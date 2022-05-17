JUST IN: Bandits abduct scores of passengers on Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Bandits on Tuesday evening abducted scores of passengers on Abuja-Kaduna highway in an operation that lasted almost an hour.

It was learnt that the bandits blocked the highway between Kurnmin Kare and Katari in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted passengers from commercial and private vehicles.

An eyewitness told the BBC the incident took place in Katari around 4:30 pm.

He explained that there were several empty vehicles parked on both side of the highway indicating that the occupants may have been abducted or fled into the bush.

He said that after the incident, a large number of security personnel arrived at the scene to take action.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs Samuel Aruwan confirmed the incident, saying security operatives exchanged fire with the gunmen but no figures were available.

