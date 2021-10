Eons Intelligence is reporting that bandits on Monday night attacked St. Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy in Kaduna, abducting several students.

The Catholic seminary school is located at Fayit community in Kagoma Chiefdom, Jama’a LGA of the state.

The gunmen stormed the school on Monday night around 8pm and shot sporadically for about an hour, causing tension in the area.

During the shootout, some students were abducted while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

