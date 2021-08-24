JUST IN: Bandits attack NDA, kill 2, abduct 4 officers

Reports just reaching New Telegraph indicate that armed bandits have attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, killing two officers and abducting four.

According to security sources in Abuja and Kaduna the incident occurred at about 1am on Tuesday at the permanent site of the nation’s premier defence institution.

It was not clear whether cadet students were among the abducted persons.

Efforts to speak with NDA officials were not successful at the time of filing this report.

Details later…

