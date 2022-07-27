JUST IN: Bandits attack Owo, many feared injured

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday night launched attack in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State

According to sources, the gunmen opened fire on everyone on sight at Folahami Junction axis of the town where a construction company, Craneburg Construction Company was located.

The sources added that the gunmen also detonated explosives devices during the attack.

The attack was coming few weeks after some suspected terrorists attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in the community, killing no fewer than 40 worshippers.

However, the casualty figure has not been ascertained as at the press time but many people were said to be injured in the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command , Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident but said some people were injured.

She also said it could not be confirmed yet if the attackers are terrorists or mere bandits.

