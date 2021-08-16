JUST IN: Bandits Attack Zamfara College, Kidnap 15 Students, 4 Staff, Kill Security Officers, Others

A group of bandits raided the College of Agriculture and Animals Health Bakura in Zamfara State, kidnapping 15 students and four staff members while killing one police officer and two security officers.

Aliyu Atiku, the college’s Deputy Registrar, reported the occurrence to journalists over the phone.

According to him, the Bandits stormed the school’s main campus around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday and remained there for about an hour and a half.

He claimed that after the Bandits kidnapped two staff members and one student, they escaped and returned to the school early this morning.

“As I am talking to you now, we have formally discovered that the bandits kidnapped 15 students all of them male, three women and one person who are also our staff and killed two of our security watchmen, one police office,” he said.

