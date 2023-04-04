JUST-IN: Bandits Kidnap 10 Students In Kaduna

Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has said about ten students of Government Secondary School, Awon in Kachia Local Government Area of the state were kidnapped on Monday.

The State Government who disclosed this on Tuesday said it received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of the 10 students in Kachia LGA.

According to the statement, “The Kaduna State Government has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia LGA. “According to the preliminary reports, the students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday. “The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.”

The Commissioner has promised to issue a public statement accordingly when more information is available.

