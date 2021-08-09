JUST IN: Bandits kidnap Niger Commissioner for Information

Daniel Atori, Minna

Armed bandits have abducted the Niger State Commissioner for Information Mohammed Sani Idris from his home.

Confirming this incident on Monday, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mary Noel-Berje said security agencies are on their trail.

Incidentally the state government had previously vowed not to pay ransom to bandits or kidnappers as part of its policy.

According to the governor’s spokesperson: “The government confirms the kidnap of the Commissioner for Information Mohammed Sani Idris.

“He was said to have been kidnaped by bandits at about one o’clock in the early hours of today (Monday) from his home at Baban Tunga village in Tafa Local Government of the state.

“Security agencies are, however, already trailing the bandits with a view to apprehending them.”

