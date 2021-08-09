Metro & Crime Top Stories

JUST IN: Bandits kidnap Niger Commissioner for Information

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

Armed bandits have abducted the Niger State Commissioner for Information Mohammed Sani Idris from his home.

Confirming this incident on Monday, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mary Noel-Berje said security agencies are on their trail.

Incidentally the state government had previously vowed not to pay ransom to bandits or kidnappers as part of its policy.

According to the governor’s spokesperson: “The government confirms the kidnap of the Commissioner for Information Mohammed Sani Idris.

“He was said to have been kidnaped by bandits at about one o’clock in the early hours of today (Monday) from his home at Baban Tunga village in Tafa Local Government of the state.

“Security agencies are, however, already trailing the bandits with a view to apprehending them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NASU, SSANU: FG promoting corruption in varsities

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…demand forensic audit reports on allowances from 2013   The Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has accused the Federal Government of promoting corruption in the university system.   Handing down its February 5 strike notice at the weekend in […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions inch close to 200m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Active mobile subscriptions in the country are set to hit the 200 million mark as the telcos’ database hits 196 million in June. The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that a total of 4.1 million new mobile lines were activated in the month, thus increasing the figure by 2 per […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Bandits kill one, abduct 10 villagers in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Armed Bandits have killed one person and abducted 10 others in an evening attack which occurred on Friday in various villages in Gurmana community of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.   It was reliably gathered that the armed bandits invaded the villages in large numbers on motorcycles shooting sporadically with the dangerous weapons. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica