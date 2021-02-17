JUST IN: Bandits kidnap secondary school students, staff in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits on Wednesday morning invaded Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, abducting an unknown number of staff members and students.

This was made know by Abdullberqy Ebbo, the DG, Strategic Operations, ICT And Public Enlightenment Unit of Government House, Minna.

The armed men were said to have invaded the school around 3 am.

Meanwhile, another set of bandits, who kidnapped no fewer than 21 persons in Yakila, Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State, just released the video and the names of victims.

