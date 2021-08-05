News

JUST IN: Bandits kidnap Zamfara Speaker’s father, six others

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Suspected bandits have abducted the biological father of the Speaker of Zamfara state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

The armed men also kidnapped the Speaker’s stepmother, uncle and four others in a raid on his community, Magarya in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The speaker is representing Zurmi east in the assembly.

Salihu Zurmi, lawmaker representing Zurmi West in the state assembly, told newsmen that the armed men invaded the community on Wednesday evening.

“This is the fourth time they are attacking the community, the first one they killed some people while during the second assault they torched residential houses and carted away cows and other domestic animals,” he said.

The Director General, Press Affairs of the state House of Assembly Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said a press statement will soon be issued on the issue.

