JUST IN: Bandits kill 3, raze Police station in Niger

Daniel Atori, Minna

Barely 24 hours after after 15 persons, including a Policeman, were killed in Beri, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, armed bandits struck agai invading Kanfanin Bobi village also in the LGA killing three persons in the process.

They also burnt the Police station.

It should be recalled that the bandits, had on Monday, attacked Beri in Bobi District leaving a Mobile Policeman and 14 other villagers dead.

Confirming the attack on Tuesday, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Inga, said the agency got report of the attack and that the bandits also rustled an unconfirmed number of cattle at Maigoge villlage also in Mariga LGA.

“Three persons were killed, several others injured and displaced in Kanfanin Bobi in Mariga LG this (Tuesday) morning,” he said.

All efforts to reach the state’s Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun proved abortive as he did not answer calls put through to his phone.

Like this: Like Loading...