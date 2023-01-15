Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Bandits kill Catholic priest, set parish ablaze in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…CAN condemns attack, asks govt, security agencies to investigate attack

 

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

 

Bandits in the early hours of Sunday attacked the Catholic Parish house in Kaffin Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing the Parish Priest and leaving his assistant injured.

New Telegraph learnt that the bandits, who visited the community at about 1am, shot sporadically, set ablaze the Parish house and forced themselves through the wall before killing the priest.

While condemning the attack, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State called on the government and security agencies to double their efforts in protecting the lives of people.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, the Chairman of CAN Niger State, Most Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna called on the police and the relevant agencies to investigate the killings and bring the culprits to book.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kogi govt breaks silence on ₦20bn bail-out loan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kogi State Government has broken its silence on the viral report that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordered its salary bailout account domiciled in a commercial bank to be freezed over a ₦20 billion loan obtained from the bank. Justice Tijjani Ringim had on Monday granted the order to freeze the account pending […]
Metro & Crime

Our son not behind violence in Obazuwa, Ikoro communities, say Inikorogha elders

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Inikorogha community in Edo State has called on security agencies to disregard reports making round that one Robert Okubo had a hand in the face of between Obazuwa and Ikoro communities both in the State. The community said that whatever  Okubo has been accused of in respect to the land […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Bomb blast hits Niger community, kills NSCDC officers, injures others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna There was apprehension in parts of Niger State as explosives, believed to have been planted by marauding terrorists, exploded on Monday morning at Galadima Kogo in Shiroro Local Government Area killing unspecified number of men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and leaving several others injured. The report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica