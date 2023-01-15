JUST IN: Bandits kill Catholic priest, set parish ablaze in Niger

…CAN condemns attack, asks govt, security agencies to investigate attack

Daniel Atori, Minna

Bandits in the early hours of Sunday attacked the Catholic Parish house in Kaffin Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing the Parish Priest and leaving his assistant injured.

New Telegraph learnt that the bandits, who visited the community at about 1am, shot sporadically, set ablaze the Parish house and forced themselves through the wall before killing the priest.

While condemning the attack, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State called on the government and security agencies to double their efforts in protecting the lives of people.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, the Chairman of CAN Niger State, Most Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna called on the police and the relevant agencies to investigate the killings and bring the culprits to book.

